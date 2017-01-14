Wires  >  AP Music

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra promotes diversity council

The Associated Press

Posted 12:39pm on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is raising awareness of its new diversity council with a series of performances at Baptist churches.

The orchestra's recent creation of a diversity council is part of a national movement to cultivate a racially and culturally diverse audience for orchestral music. The Buffalo orchestra says it is seeking diversity among trustees, staffers, volunteers and musicians.

A Buffalo Philharmonic string quartet is scheduled to perform at two Buffalo churches on Sunday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. The quartet also has two church performances scheduled for Jan. 29.



