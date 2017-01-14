3D ninja ride based on toys opens at Legoland Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. Visitors to Legoland Florida can become ninjas as part of a new ride where hand motions are detected and skills are put to the virtual test on the journey against villains in battle.
Ninjago World held its grand opening Thursday.
The Lakeland Ledger reports (http://bit.ly/2j7PqpZ) that riders can learn a series of karate chops like the "cobra" and "fireball flinger" where hand motions are detected through technology developed by Triotech.
The ride has product tie-ins. Lego Ninjago has been around since 2011 and the Cartoon Network show "Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu" just completed its sixth season.
The ride interprets passengers' hand movements and transforms them into 3D projectiles that can blast evil skeletons, ghosts, and other computer-animated bad guys.