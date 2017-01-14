Feb 13 trial for man in deaths of estranged wife, 2nd man

VIDALIA, La. A Concordia Parish judge has scheduled trial Feb. 13 for a 35-year-old Natchez man accused of killing his estranged wife and another man.
Curt Thornton pleaded not guilty in June to first-degree murder in the deaths of Angela Thornton and John Tibbs, both 36. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence.
The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2jJd0MF ) that defense attorney Darrel Hickman told Judge John Reeves on Wednesday that he would try to change a federal court date for the 13th.
Investigators believe Thornton cut through his wife's back door in Vidalia with a torch early April 6. The victims were shot while the Thorntons' children slept in another bedroom. A child reportedly found the bodies and called 911.
Thornton was arrested after being stopped for riding his motorcycle without a helmet.