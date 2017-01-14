Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Furniture Academy aims to boost manufacturing skills

The Associated Press

Posted 9:54am on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

TUPELO, Miss. A new Furniture Academy in Mississippi is designed to give workers the skills they need for manufacturing jobs.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2is424A ) that colleges and economic development groups are working with furniture makers to create the 28-hour program, which is an introduction to how the industry works.

It includes training in teamwork and problem solving, developing a work ethic and gaining financial awareness and life skills. Classes will be taught at Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College, which will set a schedule based on the needs of those who enroll.

The Furniture Academy is funded through a $250,000 state grant. It begins Feb. 13, with a goal of signing up 300 people.

The free program will take two to three weeks to complete.

