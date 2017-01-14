Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

Posted 2:14am on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

WASHINGTON Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Reince Priebus, incoming chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah

---

NBC's "Meet the Press" —Priebus; Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif.; Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

---

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Vice President-elect Mike Pence; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

---

CNN's "State of the Union" — Denis McDonough, chief of staff to President Barack Obama; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

"Fox News Sunday" — Pence; CIA Director John Brennan



