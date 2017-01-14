Scarlett Johansson helps Wisconsin Rapids girl fight cancer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. Scarlett Griffith's face lights up whenever she watches actress Scarlett Johansson call her Little Scarlett.
"I'm thinking of you and sending you lots of love and support from New York, and wishing you a speedy recovery," Johansson, a film actress who starred in the "Avengers" series among other movies, said in a video she sent to the Wisconsin Rapids girl's family. "Everybody in New York City is thinking of you, including me."
Scarlett Griffith is just 2 years old, and she is battling cancer with the support of her parents, Jordan and Tami, and her three siblings, USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://wrtnews.co/2iL3V1Y ) reported. Scarlett is named after the actress, and her parents said shortly after she was diagnosed with the disease, Jordan's aunt asked if she could reach out to Johansson with Scarlett's story.
"She asked if it was OK, and we said it was," Jordan Griffith said. "I didn't think she had a snowball's chance to be able to contact her."
But within a couple of weeks, Johansson's public relations agent brought Little Scarlett's story to the actress. The Griffiths received the video message from Johansson in November.
"Scarlett (Griffith) loves it," her dad said. "She watches it over and over and smiles. She absolutely loves it."
Signs of trouble for the younger Scarlett started one day in October, when she began to limp as she walked. Her parents took her to the emergency room because of leg pain, thinking she had a dislocated hip. Two days later, Scarlett was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.
Scarlett stays at the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison for chemotherapy treatments, but she is able to be home between treatments. The length and frequency of her stays can vary — some treatments keep her in the hospital for a couple of days; some are outpatient. But an infection or a problem can keep her there for a month or longer, as happened recently. Jordan Griffith said if all goes well, treatments should last about 30 months, but they are most intense in the first year.
"She's young enough that she doesn't know she's sick," Jordan said. "She thinks she's a normal, happy, healthy kid. She doesn't mind it at the hospital. She likes going and playing with all the nurses, so she gets happy when she gets to go (to Madison)."
The chemo treatments make Scarlett sick, but otherwise, she is doing well both physically and emotionally, her father said.
"She gets a little nauseous with the chemo drugs," he said. "She gets sick, but in less than five minutes, she's fine and happy again, saying 'I don't have any more yuckies in my belly.' Her spirits are good; she's always positive."
Jordan said he and his wife are grateful for the support they have received not just from Johansson but also from the community and other parents who have gone through similar trials with a child. He said he and his wife learned about the diagnosis on a Tuesday morning and rushed to pack clothes and necessities before driving to Madison. They met people at the hospital who understood the stress the parents go through, and had food and gift cards for Jordan and Tami, as well as blankets and toys for Scarlett.
Tami's cousin, Tara Wawrzyniec is a bartender and server at Old 10 Bistro in Stevens Point, where the staff will host a benefit for Scarlett from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 14.
"All of the staff have agreed to donate either their salary for the day or their tips for the day," Wawrzyniec said. "(The owner) Matt is also going to donate half of the proceeds for all of the specials that day, which are all of Scarlett's favorites."
Wawrzyniec asks people to make reservations if they plan to attend, so the staff can prepare.
"People are amazing," Wawrzyniec said. "We expect a pretty good turnout."
