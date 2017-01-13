Longtime Louisville radio host Milton Metz dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Milton Metz, whose Louisville radio talk show on WHAS-AM ran for 34 years, has died. He was 95.
Metz, the host of "Metz Here" from 1959 to 1993, died Thursday at a senior living facility, former colleagues told The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2ioPcZp ).
The show became the longest-running show in Louisville and one of the longest-running in the country.
Perry Metz says his father enjoyed "a good joke, a long conversation and listening to different points of view."
Metz started his radio career in his native Cleveland in the 1930s after graduating from Ohio State University. After serving in the Army in World War II, he joined the staff at WHAS radio in 1946.
He was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 1989.