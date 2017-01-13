'Melrose Place' actress faces re-sentencing in fatal crash

SOMERVILLE, N.J. A former "Melrose Place" actress who has already served prison time for a fatal drunken driving crash in 2010 is scheduled to be resentenced.
A hearing is being held Friday.
Amy Locane-Bovenizer was convicted of vehicular manslaughter, assault by auto and other offenses and faced a sentencing range of five to 10 years on the most serious count. But in 2013, a judge sentenced her to three years, and she served about 2½ years before being released.
Last summer, an appeals court ordered the judge to offer a more detailed justification for why he downgraded her sentence. The judge later conceded he should have sentenced her to an additional six months.
Locane-Bovenizer appeared in 13 episodes of TV's "Melrose Place" and in movies including "Cry-Baby," "School Ties" and "Secretary."