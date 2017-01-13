Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Man charged in pedestrian's death in Winston-Salem

The Associated Press

Posted 9:14am on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Police in Winston-Salem have arrested a man in the death of a pedestrian earlier this week.

Local media outlets reported that 18-year-old Christian Paul Burke of Durham is charged with felony hit-and-run.

Forty-three-year-old Katricia Smith of Winston-Salem was killed when she was crossing a street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Burke was driving a car that hit Smith and left the scene without offering help.

Burke is being held in the Forsyth County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me