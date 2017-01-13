Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Hagerstown seeking photos, sculpture proposals for art trail

The Associated Press

Posted 4:34am on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

HAGERSTOWN, Md. The city of Hagerstown is asking photographers and sculptors to submit proposals for works to be displayed along an art walk that will be dedicated in June.

Spokeswoman Erin Anderson says in a statement that the photographs, showing faces of local residents, will be displayed along two sections of the half-mile trail between City Park and the downtown Arts and Entertainment District. A mock-up image of the trail shows a total of about two dozen photographs.

Anderson says the city also plans to install two permanent, outdoor sculptures appealing to audiences of all ages from an artist or artists who live or work within 75 miles of Hagerstown.

Submission information is available on the city website , www.hagerstownmd.org .



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me