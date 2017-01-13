Wires  >  AP Music

2 members of R&B band Tower of Power hit by train, injured

The Associated Press

Posted 12:14am on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. Two members of the R&B group Tower of Power were hit by a train as they walked across tracks before a scheduled gig in Oakland, California, but both survived.

The group's manager Jeremy Westby said in a statement Thursday night that drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen are both responsive and being treated at a hospital.

The Oakland Fire Department said earlier that two pedestrians were hit by a passenger train at Jack London Square about 7:30 p.m.

The accident was near Yoshi's, a jazz club where the group had been scheduled to play two shows Thursday night. Both were canceled.

The group of about a dozen musicians, mostly horns, has been a popular institution in the R&B world since forming in Oakland in 1968.



