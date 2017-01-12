Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Jennifer selected for Pro Bowl cheer team

The Pro Bowl, the National Football League's annual all-star game, is leaving its traditional home in Honolulu and will take place in Orlando. The game is held the week between the conference championship games and Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
This is the first time since 2012 that the NFL is returning to the original AFC-NFC format following a three-year experiment with with fantasy football-style squads, which featured past NFL legends drafting from pools of Pro Bowl eligible players.
While this year's game and location will bare little resemblance to the previous few Pro Bowls in Hawaii and Arizona, one thing remained the same and that is each of the NFL teams that have cheerleader squads selecting one of the ladies to represent its franchise at the event.
During the Dallas Cowboys final home game of the season, the team was announced that five-year veteran DCC Jennifer would be the DCC's representative in Florida.
She was kind enough to spend a few moments to discuss the honor of being selected to represent the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and perform in the Pro Bowl.
JAY: How do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders determine who goes to the Pro Bowl?
JENNIFER: DCC determines the Pro Bowl vote in a few ways. First, our team anonymously nominates a candidate and submits their reasoning for their choice. Then our staff also votes and confirms whom the cheerleaders have selected. This year we had a totally new element and fans were also able to vote! It definitely took the polls from just over 40 to tens of thousands!
JAY: What qualities did you pick up from the DCC's Pro Bowl representatives during your time on the team that you were able to incorporate into your time on the team?
JENNIFER: There have been three other PBC (our little Pro Bowl Cheerleader acronym) since I have been on the team. All three are AMAZING women who give something so special! I try daily to emulate the leadership qualities of Jackie. She leads people with respect and efficiency all while keeping them having fun. It's a balance that I have worked hard towards since day one. Nicole's heart is by far the biggest one I have ever seen. She loves and cares for people so fully and is a constant reminder of how to be a lady of grace, poise, and spunk! Holly Arielle was the ultimate DCC performer. Every time I watched her dance I would try to "steal" just a little of her style and magic. We can learn so much from everyone in our organization, but these three standouts will always be long time DCC favorites!
JAY: How did you learn that you were selected to represent the DCC in the Pro Bowl?
JENNIFER: We are one of the last teams in the NFL to even announce our PBC. It's become a tradition for Kelli to wait until after the game day rehearsal of our very last regular season home game. She calls us on to the star, and shares the Pro Bowl selection for that year. If you follow us on social media you can see how shocked and excited I was to hear my name called!
JAY: What were your emotions when you found out you had picked for the Pro Bowl?
JENNIFER: When I heard my name called I was instantly humbled. So many people had come together to vote for me to be the DCC rep this year. Making this team is already crazy enough, to throw this in the mix 4 years later is truly rewarding and a huge honor.
JAY: What are you most looking forward to in going to the Pro Bowl?
JENNIFER: One of the reasons I first auditioned to be a DCC was to make amazing friendships with incredible women. That is what I am most excited about for Pro Bowl as well; meeting the other 25 cheerleaders. All of the PBC's have already stared a group text to get to know everyone. We have so much in common but are all completely different people. It's going to be the best to watch these friendships flourish in the short time that we are there.
JAY: Have you ever been to Orlando?
JENNIFER: I have been to Orlando twice before, but not in over 10 years. Can you really ever go to Disney World too many times? I'm genuinely excited to experience it as an adult!
JAY: What happens between now and when you leave for Orlando? Is there any specific preparation on your part?
JENNIFER: Between now and then I still have my crazy life as a DCC! There are playoff games, many appearances, and LOTS of practice. I have my job, and marriage, and am also learning 8 Pro Bowl dances via video. To say I am currently very busy would be an understatement.
JAY: After performing the last four years at AT&T Stadium, what do you expect the differences to be at an outdoor venue like Camping World Stadium?
JENNIFER: The last four years have brought about some of the most extraordinary performances at AT&T stadium. I know that field like the back of my hand. Even with all of that, it can still be disorienting if you are not focused. A new stadium is a whole new ball game! For cheerleaders it is more than just field markings that make formations great. You have to know everything about what you are looking at to perform well. I can't wait to get to a practice at Camping World Stadium and get my bearings. From there I am sure it will all be just like back home in Texas.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders fans can follow Jennifer on Twitter @DCC_Jennifer
FOLLOW JAY BETSILL ON TWITTER @THEFAMOUSJAY