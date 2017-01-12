Wires  >  AP Entertainment

NYC announce $2M diversity effort for nonprofit theaters

The Associated Press

Posted 7:34pm on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

NEW YORK New York City is earmarking over $2 million to increase diversity in nonprofit theaters.

The city's Theater Subdistrict Council will provide the funds to 11 organizations, including the Roundabout Theater Company, the Brooklyn Academy of Music and Harlem Stage.

The funds will go to paid training and mentorship opportunities. The city hopes the effort will provide minorities with more access to backstage careers like stage handling, lighting and administrative work.

