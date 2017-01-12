Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Juventus signs defender Caldara from Atalanta for 25 million

The Associated Press

Posted 1:24pm on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

TURIN, Italy Juventus has acquired Mattia Caldara's rights from Atalanta in a 25 million euro ($26 million) deal that keeps the center back on loan with the Bergamo club for another season and a half.

Caldara signed a five-year deal with Juventus that expires in June 2021.

Juventus announced it is paying a 15 million euro transfer fee with another 6 million euros in eventual bonuses plus 4 million euros in incentives during Caldara's remaining time with Atalanta.

Juventus is hoping the 22-year-old Caldara becomes the next in a long line of standout Juventus defenders, and can replace the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci.

It's the second major deal involving Atalanta in two days after Inter Milan signed midfielder Roberto Gagliardini on Wednesday in a deal that could end up costing as much as 28 million euros.

Featuring a large group of homegrown players, Atalanta has been the revelation of Serie A this season. The provincial club located near Milan is in sixth place.



