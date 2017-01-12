Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Oregon man pleads to lesser charge in music hall rape case

The Associated Press

Posted 12:29pm on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

EUGENE, Ore. One of two men accused of raping a woman during a concert in Oregon has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The Register-Guard reports (http://bit.ly/2ihmz5v ) that Lane County Circuit Court records show that 33-year-old Logan Appel of Eugene pleaded guilty to coercion Monday and was released jail this week. The records show that the rape charge has been dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Further information about Appel's sentence wasn't available Wednesday.

Paul Kuza remains charged with rape for the assault on a woman at the Hi-Fi Music Hall last fall. His trial is scheduled for April and he could face a mandatory minimum sentence of more than eight years in jail if convicted.

The Lane County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me