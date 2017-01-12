Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Children's authors protest deal for far-right commentator

The Associated Press

Posted 12:14pm on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

NEW YORK Cassandra Clare and Laurie Halse Anderson are among more than 160 Simon & Schuster children's authors and illustrators who added their names to a letter sent to the company's chief executive in protest of the recent decision to publish a book by the far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Thursday's letter to Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy denounced Yiannopoulos as a "hate-monger" and white supremacist. The signees didn't call for Reidy to cancel publication of Yiannopoulos' "Dangerous," scheduled for March and already the subject of intense criticism, but they warned that Simon & Schuster risked its "considerable reputation and weight."

Last summer, Yiannopoulos was kicked off Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against "Ghostbusters" star Leslie Jones. His book is being published through Simon & Schuster's conservative Threshold imprint.



