Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman adopts a baby girl

The Associated Press

Posted 12:09pm on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman has adopted a baby girl named Dolly.

The 47-year-old country singer posted a picture Thursday on Instagram of Dolly Grace, who joined the family after a successful domestic adoption, according to the group's publicist. Schlapman and her husband Stephen have another daughter, Daisy.

The Georgia-born Schlapman is one-fourth of the Grammy-winning vocal group, which also includes Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook. Little Big Town's hits include "Girl Crush" and "Pontoon."

Schlapman also hosts a cooking show on Great American Country network called "Simply Southern" and she recently released a cookbook.



