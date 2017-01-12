Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Don Draper and 'Mad Men' archive land at University of Texas

By JIM VERTUNO

Associated Press

Posted 12:39am on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas Props, scripts, costumes and other items from the television show "Mad Men" are heading to Texas.

Show creator Matthew Weiner and production company Lionsgate have donated the "Mad Men" archive materials to the University of Texas' Harry Ransom Center humanities library in Austin.

The acquisition was to be announced Thursday.

Some materials will eventually be on display for the public. Ransom Center film curator Steve Wilson says it will take about a year to catalog the entire collection.

The show starring Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss ran from 2007-2015 on AMC.



