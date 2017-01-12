Wires  >  AP Music

Minnesota judge holds hearing on fate of Prince's estate

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

CHASKA, Minn. The Minnesota judge overseeing Prince's estate holds a hearing Thursday on whether to declare his siblings as his heirs, and who should manage the rock superstar's estate going forward.

No will has surfaced since Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose in April. So Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, and his five half-siblings have asked Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide to declare that no will exists, and to formally name them as heirs. The judge hasn't said when he'll rule.

All the siblings want the judge to declare the trust company Comerica as a "personal representative," or executor, of the estate. But they're divided on whether to name anyone as co-executor. Four of the six siblings back longtime Prince lawyer L. Londell McMillan. But Tyka Nelson and Omar Baker object.



