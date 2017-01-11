Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by Trudeau

The Associated Press

Posted 6:29pm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

EDMONTON, Alberta Actress Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by "good-looking liberals" like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who she says "disappointed" her by approving pipelines from the Alberta oil sands.

Fonda said after touring the oil sands area Wednesday that environmentalists everywhere were impressed by Trudeau at the Paris climate conference in late 2015. But she says Trudeau has been a disappointment since.

Last year, Trudeau approved Kinder Morgan's plans to triple the capacity of the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific Coast, and also approved replacing Enbridge's Line 3 to Wisconsin.

Trudeau did push ahead with a national carbon price and rejected Enbridge's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline through the Great Bear Rainforest.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Fonda is using her celebrity to promote ill-informed information.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me