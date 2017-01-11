Topgolf near downtown Fort Worth sets new opening date

Topgolf, the long-awaited and highly anticipated addition to the Fort Worth skyline, has set a new opening date for early May.
Originally planned for a summer 2016 debut, the 65,000-square-foot facility broke ground last summer near the southeast corner of Texas 121 and Interstate 35W with plans to open this spring. Anybody who has driven along Airport Freeway near downtown recently has probably caught a glimpse of Topgolf’s towering white poles that will surround the driving-range area and hold up the net backdrop.
“We have several venues opening this year,” said Adrienne Chance, director of corporate communications. “We have strategically timed all the openings to ensure maximum support for hiring and training purposes.”
At Topgolf, players of all skill levels take aim at driving-range targets with microchipped golf balls that track their accuracy and distance. The lounge-style setting also features an extensive food and drink menu, plus more than 300 flat-screen TVs. Prices range from $20 to $40 for a one-hour bay rental. Memberships are also available.
The Fort Worth Topgolf will include an interactive driving range, lounge space and 102 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time and 3,000 square feet of private event and meeting space.
Fans who will be in Houston for Super Bowl LI can experience the Topgolf Swing Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston. It will be the first Topgolf-branded simulation experience.
“The Swing Suite represents another milestone for Topgolf as we extend our brand beyond the four walls of our venues,” said Scott McCurry, Topgolf’s national director of operations.
Topgolf has nearly 30 venues worldwide, including DFW locations in Dallas, Allen and The Colony.