Circle Theatre’s 36th season carries on late founder’s vision

Circle Theatre has announced the slate of plays comprising its 2017 season, the 36th for the downtown Fort Worth theater company, which is still recovering from the death of its beloved founder, Rose Pearson, last year. Pearson’s husband, Bill Newberry, has taken over as executive director of the company.
“As Circle moves forward into its 36th season, we will embrace and carry on Rose’s theatrical vision,” the theater said in a news release announcing the season.
As is typical with Circle, the five shows in the 2017 season all will be regional premieres, and all are by living playwrights (although one, Who Am I This Time? (And Other Conundrums of Love), is adapted from works by Kurt Vonnegut).
The most familiar aspect of this season is its directors. The theater will continue its strong connection with the TCU theater program by presenting shows directed by Harry Parker, Krista Scott and Jennifer Engler, all faculty members at TCU who have directed at Circle in the past.
The two other directors, Steven Pounders and Robin Armstrong, are also familiar to Circle regulars for the outstanding work both have done previously there. Here is the season at a glance:
Who Am I This Time? (& Other Conundrums of Love) by Aaron Posner
Feb. 16-March 11
Director: Steven Pounders
Adapted from three stories by Kurt Vonnegut, this comedy looks at the complexities of romance.
Rasheeda Speaking by Joel Drake Johnson
April 27-May 20
Director: Krista Scott
A workplace tale described as a psychological thriller with racial overtones.
King O’ the Moon by Tom Dudzick
June 15-July 15
Director: Harry Parker
This is the second part of the Pazinski family trilogy by popular playwright Dudzick (Circle has presented the other two). This domestic comedy is set against the backdrop of Apollo 11’s voyage to the moon.
Ripcord by David Lindsay-Abaire
Aug. 17-Sept. 16
Director: Robin Armstrong
A comedy set in an assisted-living center, where an argument over a bed gets intense.
Application Pending by Greg Edwards and Andy Sandberg
Oct. 19-Nov. 18
Director: Jennifer Engler
A lone actress plays more than 40 characters in this comedy about a harried administrator at a snooty Manhattan kindergarten. (Note: This Andy Sandberg is not Andy Samberg, the well-known actor.)