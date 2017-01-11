Report: ‘News 8 Daybreak’ co-anchor Alexa Conomos leaving WFAA

Citing station sources, local-TV blogger Ed Bark reports on his Uncle Barky’s Bytes blog that Alexa Conomos, co-anchor of morning show News 8 Daybreak, is leaving the station, partly to spend more time with her family, partly because of opportunities outside the news biz and partly because of the work hours.
We are working on getting comment from Conomos, but the station confirmed her impending departure. (The Star-Telegram an WFAA have a content-sharing agreement.) According to Bark, she plans to stay until a replacement is named.
Conomos, who has been with the station since 2002, was part of DFW.com’s “Morning Callers” package on morning-news personalities in DFW. If you click on the link in the previous sentence, you will discover that every morning newscast aside from Fox 4’s Good Day has undergone at least one anchor change since that 2012 story ran.
One of those changes came in 2014, when Conomos, who had been the station’s traffic reporter, was officialluy named to co-anchor Daybreak with Ron Corning after Corning’s previous co-anchor, Cynthia Izaguirre, moved to the station’s 5 and 10 p.m. newscasts after longtime anchor Gloria Campos’ retirement.
Conomos had also worked as an anchor for the station's noon newscast and previously as a morning anchor for Texas Cable News. Although she told us in 2012 that she is a morning person, she added that the moment she left the station, she started her main job: being a mom (she and her husband have three children).