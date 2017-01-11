Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Former serial bank robber gets 20 years for New Jersey heist

The Associated Press

Posted 4:04pm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

NEWARK, N.J. A former member of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list has been sentenced to 20 years for a bank robbery in New Jersey.

The robbery at a TD Bank in Oakland in April 2013 occurred weeks after John Edward Stevens was released from prison for a string of other bank robberies.

The 63-year-old Stevens pleaded guilty last May to the TD Bank robbery. Authorities say he pulled what appeared to a black handgun out of a zipper pouch and pointed it at an employee.

The U.S. attorney's office says Stevens was caught 20 minutes later, driving a stolen vehicle and in possession of several thousand dollars from the bank.

According to the FBI, Stevens robbed 22 banks before he was caught in Ohio in 1988.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me