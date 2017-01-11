Former serial bank robber gets 20 years for New Jersey heist

NEWARK, N.J. A former member of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list has been sentenced to 20 years for a bank robbery in New Jersey.
The robbery at a TD Bank in Oakland in April 2013 occurred weeks after John Edward Stevens was released from prison for a string of other bank robberies.
The 63-year-old Stevens pleaded guilty last May to the TD Bank robbery. Authorities say he pulled what appeared to a black handgun out of a zipper pouch and pointed it at an employee.
The U.S. attorney's office says Stevens was caught 20 minutes later, driving a stolen vehicle and in possession of several thousand dollars from the bank.
According to the FBI, Stevens robbed 22 banks before he was caught in Ohio in 1988.