Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Coen brothers to make their first TV series

The Associated Press

Posted 3:34pm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

NEW YORK The Coen brothers will make their first TV show, a miniseries series titled "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."

Joel and Ethan Coen will write and direct the project, set in the Old West, Annapurna Television announced late Tuesday. The production company said it plans to make "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" with "an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach."

Though the Coens' film "Fargo" was adapted into an FX series, the filmmaking brothers had no involvement in that show.

They have previously voiced disinterest in television. In 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival, Ethan said he hadn't watched a TV show "in decades." "It's not that I don't like TV," he said. "It's alien to me."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me