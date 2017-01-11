Home  >  Dining

Taco Bell debuts a taco with a fried-chicken shell

By Cary Darling

Posted 1:26pm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

In yet another blow to the field of cardiology, Taco Bell has announced its latest concoction: the Naked Chicken Chalupa which is basically a taco with a fried-chicken shell.

After testing the culinary invention in Bakersfield, Calif. and Kansas City, Mo., the California-based chain is rolling it out nationally Jan. 26.

“Fried chicken is growing at a tremendous clip,” Taco Bell president Brian Niccol told Bloomberg News. “It’s a real void on our menu, and it’s something that our customers ask us for.”

The Naked Chicken Chalupa features seasoned all-white chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

According to Bloomberg, quoting the National Chicken Council, Americans will eat approximately 91.7 pounds of chicken per person this year.



