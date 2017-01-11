Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Ex-TV show contestant's video shows him rescuing choking man

The Associated Press

Posted 9:14am on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A western New York exterminator who has appeared on the TV reality show "American Ninja Warrior" put some different skills to use when he rescued a motorist who was choking alongside a street.

Pavel Fesyuk (PAY'-vehl feh-SHOOK') says he was driving a Town and Country Pest Solutions vehicle with his cellphone camera recording video from the dashboard when he came upon a man bent over the trunk of his car on a Rochester street Tuesday afternoon.

The video shows Fesyuk approaching the man, who motions for Fesyuk to pat his back. Fesyuk patted the man's back, but when that didn't help he got behind the man and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

Fesyuk says the man then swallowed whatever was blocking his air passage. The video shows both men heading to their vehicles before driving away.



