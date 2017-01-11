Detroit Symphony Orchestra reaches 3-year contract early

DETROIT The Detroit Symphony Orchestra and its musicians say a new three-year contract has been ratified months before the current contract expires.
The symphony announced Tuesday that it's the second time an early resolution was reached on a contract following a 6-month strike that ended in 2011.
The agreement includes a minimum scale increase totaling 4 percent over the previous contract, plus two additional performance weeks. Total guaranteed compensation rises from $91,259 in year three of the current contract to $96,096 in year three of new contract.
The contract also calls for a new, additional weekly stipend for musicians on non-performance, non-vacation weeks.
The contract between the DSO and the members of Local 5 of the American Federation of Musicians goes into effect Sept. 1 and extends through Aug. 31, 2020.