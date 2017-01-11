Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Detroit Symphony Orchestra reaches 3-year contract early

The Associated Press

Posted 7:04am on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

DETROIT The Detroit Symphony Orchestra and its musicians say a new three-year contract has been ratified months before the current contract expires.

The symphony announced Tuesday that it's the second time an early resolution was reached on a contract following a 6-month strike that ended in 2011.

The agreement includes a minimum scale increase totaling 4 percent over the previous contract, plus two additional performance weeks. Total guaranteed compensation rises from $91,259 in year three of the current contract to $96,096 in year three of new contract.

The contract also calls for a new, additional weekly stipend for musicians on non-performance, non-vacation weeks.

The contract between the DSO and the members of Local 5 of the American Federation of Musicians goes into effect Sept. 1 and extends through Aug. 31, 2020.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me