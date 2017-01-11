Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Justin Bieber's custom-made Ferrari 458 up for auction

The Associated Press

Posted 6:49am on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. A Ferrari custom-built for Justin Bieber is on the auction block.

Barrett-Jackson auctions has listed what it calls a "once-in-a-life opportunity" to purchase Bieber's 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia F1. The car was modified for Bieber by famed car outfitter West Coast Customs. The listing touts a "factory custom interior created to Justin's specifications."

The Ferrari isn't without its flaws, however. Barrett-Jackson notes that a vehicle damage report shows it was involved in a rear-end collision at one point.

The car is on the block in Scottsdale, Arizona, but potential buyers can submit bids online. The listing showed no bids placed as of early Wednesday morning.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me