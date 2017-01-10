Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Glenn Beck dismissed from Muslim boy's lawsuit over clock

The Associated Press

Posted 7:54pm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

DALLAS A judge has dismissed conservative commentator Glenn Beck as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the father of a Muslim boy arrested after taking a homemade clock to his Dallas-area school .

The Dallas Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2j3bcgr ) state District Judge Maricela Moore on Monday dismissed claims against Beck, his network, and against a conservative think tank.

Beck's attorney, Michael Grygiel, said Beck was pleased with the ruling.

In September, Mohamed Mohamed filed the defamation lawsuit on behalf of himself and his 14-year-old son, Ahmed, who was arrested in 2015 after his clock was mistaken for a hoax bomb.

Mohamed had argued comments made by Beck and others led the public to believe his family members were terrorists.

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne remains a defendant in the lawsuit.

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com



