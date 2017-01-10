DFW South Asian Film Festival expands to Fort Worth, Frisco

The DFW South Asian Film Festival doesn’t return until March 3-5 at the AMC Village on the Parkway in Addison but those on the western side of the Metroplex get a bit of a sneak peek on Feb. 1. That’s when the festival is sponsoring a screening of the comedy Growing Up Smith at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.
This marks the first time that the festival has held an event in Tarrant County.
Growing Up Smith, starring Jason Lee, Jake Busey, Anjul Nigam and Roni Akurati as the title character, takes place in 1979 and chronicles a 10-year boy from India trying to fit in with his new American neighborhood. Two stars from the film will also be present for a Q&A session.
Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $15.
There will be a second screening of Growing Up Smith at Frisco City Hall on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and two stars from the film will also be on hand here as well.
The film opens in a regular theatrical engagement in DFW on Feb. 3.
The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is located at 3200 Darnell Ave. in Fort Worth. The Frisco City Hall is at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.
For more information, go to www.dfwsaff.com/buy-tickets