Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Knott's Berry Farm to auction memorabilia in March

The Associated Press

Posted 10:24am on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

BUENA PARK, Calif. Southern California amusement park Knott's Berry Farm plans to sell animatronics and other memorabilia at an auction.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2i9mpwI ) that the 75-year-old theme park is auctioning more than 200 items at a sale in March.

The items listed for sale include a Model T Ford, Snoopy's roadster, two hearses from the park's Halloween Haunt and more than a dozen coin-operated player pianos.

Collector Ken Stack, who is planning to open a theme park museum near Temecula, says the auction will be a great place to pick up more items. He says Knott's Berry Farm is a park many people remember from their childhood.

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me