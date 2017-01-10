Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Barbra Streisand backs Meryl Streep in criticism of Trump

The Associated Press

Posted 10:14am on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

WASHINGTON Count Barbra Streisand in Meryl Streep's corner when it comes to criticizing President-elect Donald Trump.

Streep used part of her acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes to criticize Trump for appearing to mock a reporter's disability on the campaign trail. Trump denied that he was mocking the reporter and called Streep "overrated."

Streisand told MSNBC "Hardball" host Chris Matthews in a phone interview Monday that she completely agrees with Streep and called Trump's actions "so beneath the dignity of the presidency let alone any respectful person."

She told Matthews that Trump "has the need to talk back and insult anybody who doesn't agree with him and that's pretty disgraceful."

The singer also said Trump should be "sitting through briefings rather than tweeting this nonsense."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me