Davenport college campus to get upgrade with extra funds

DAVENPORT, Iowa An unexpected $2 million generated by the sale of tax credits will enable Scott Community College to add features to a planned downtown Davenport campus, including a community room, more science lab space and space for a virtual reality program.
College chancellor Don Doucette told the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges board of trustees Monday that about $4 million was expected to be raised for the urban campus through new market tax credits. According to Doucette, there was so much interest from U.S. Bank that the amount increased to nearly $6.4 million.
The additional funds have allowed the scope of the project to expand.
The Quad-City Times (http://bit.ly/2j3ZFhd ) reports the total cost of the project is now $30 million.