New R Bar chef has cooked everywhere from Driskell to Pickles

ARLINGTON R Bar & Grill, one of Arlington’s few contemporary chef-driven restaurants, has landed itinerant chef Isaac Walker for the restaurant in the Hilton Arlington.
Walker may be best known as a former chef at the Driskill in Austin, but he’s done stints at Westin and Doubletree hotels in the Dallas area. He also originated the distinctive pickles at Pickles BBQ in North Richland Hills.
Walker succeeds chef Marcelo Vasquez. Michael West was the original chef at R Bar & Grill, which opened with consulting help from famed Houston chef Robert Del Grande.
R Bar & Grill continues to serve a Texas-twinged menu of steaks, seafood, burgers, tacos and wood-fired pizzas.
With the closure of nearby Cacharel, R Bar & Grill is taking a more prominent role in the Lamar Boulevard corridor of the entertainment district.
It’s open for lunch and dinner daily, serving until 11 p.m. weeknights and midnight weekends; 2401 E. Lamar Blvd., rbarandgrilltx.com.