5 California Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. ANOTHER STORM
Blizzard, flood and high-wind warnings posted in Northern California as another storm rolls in.
2. STATE BUDGET
Gov. Jerry Brown to release opening budget proposal, preparing for possible cuts in federal funding for health care, other public services.
3. ATTORNEY GENERAL
Nominee Xavier Becerra faces first confirmation hearing before a mostly friendly Democratic-controlled panel of the state Assembly.
4. CELEBRITY DIVORCE
Angelina Jolie Pitt, Brad Pitt agree to handle their divorce in a private forum.
5. PURSUIT
Los Angeles police arrest attempted-murder suspect after gunfire-punctuated pursuit that shuts Interstate 405 for hours.