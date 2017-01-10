Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Tiny house built by Norwich University students wins award

The Associated Press

Posted 8:09am on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Vt. A 324-square-foot house built by Norwich University students has won Vermont's American Institute of Architecture People's Choice Award.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2j3JoJn) the house is in a mobile home community in Shelburne. The home owned by Kym Marie Glynn features local woods, including birch plywood, pine flooring and milled white cedar siding.

Tolya Stonorov, an assistant professor at the university, guided nine architecture students in the semester-long collaboration between the School of Engineering, Construction Management and Architecture. Students from departments also participated.

The house cost $30,000 for materials and included student and professor labor.

