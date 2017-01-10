Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Ronda Rousey ends silence with 'rock bottom' Instagram post

The Associated Press

Posted 5:29am on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey is turning to "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling for inspiration more than a week after getting humiliated in a comeback match against Amanda Nunes.

The fight at UFC 207 was halted just 48 seconds in after Rousey was pummeled by Nunes. Rousey didn't talk to reporters afterward.

On Monday, Rousey posted a quote from Rowling on Instagram , "And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."

Rousey's Dec. 30 matchup with Nunes was her first fight since losing the UFC women's bantamweight title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me