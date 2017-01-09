Ellsworth Kelly works going on display at upstate NY museum

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. The works of American abstract artist Ellsworth Kelly will be featured in exhibits opening later this year at an art museum in upstate New York.
The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls announced Monday that Kelly's artwork will be part of three separate exhibits opening in June, including the opening of the Feibes (FYE'-bes) and Schmitt Gallery, named for the couple who donated more than $10 million to the museum.
Kelly's printed work will be highlighted in exhibits opening June 25 in two other galleries at the museum, one featuring more than 70 prints and the other displaying 26 of his lithographs.
Kelly was born in Newburgh in the Hudson Valley. He spent the last decades of his life working out of his studio in Spencertown in Columbia County, where he died at 92 in late December 2015.