Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

NY podiatrist admits to plotting to kill estranged wife

The Associated Press

Posted 4:38pm on Monday, Jan. 09, 2017

NEW CITY, N.Y. A Rockland County podiatrist has admitted to plotting with his girlfriend to kill his estranged wife.

The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2ibYyLc ) reports that 42-year-old Ira Bernstein faces five to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on conspiracy and grand larceny charges following Monday's plea.

Bernstein and his girlfriend, Kelly Gribeluk, have both pleaded guilty to conspiring to hire a local businessman to kill the podiatrist's wife. They also admitted to plotting to beat two insurance investigators to discourage them from bringing fraud allegations against Bernstein's podiatry practice.

Prosecutors say the conspiracy was caught on audio, video and wiretaps. They say the alleged hit man reported the plan to police.

Bernstein is to be sentenced May 16. Gribeluk's plea agreement calls for four to 12 years in prison.

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me