Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Committee to Protect Journalists boosted by Streep's appeal

The Associated Press

Posted 2:38pm on Monday, Jan. 09, 2017

NEW YORK A plug from Meryl Streep on Sunday's Golden Globes telecast sparked a surge in contributions to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

By mid-afternoon Monday, the CPJ had received about 700 online donations totaling $60,000, communications associate Mehdi Rahmati said.

Ordinarily, only a handful of donations would have been received overnight, he said. "And people are still reaching out."

Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Streep cited President-elect Donald Trump's tumultuous relationship with the media. Then, she urged viewers to support a free press as journalists face dangerous assignments abroad. Last year was the worst on record for journalist imprisonment around the world, according to the CPJ, a non-profit committed to protecting press freedom.

Streep's appeal to the telecast's 20 million viewers was a happy surprise for the CPJ, Rahmati said.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me