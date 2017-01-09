U2 bringing ‘Joshua Tree’ tour to AT&T Stadium

To mark the 30th anniversary of its breakthrough The Joshua Tree album, U2 is touring the world and playing the 1987 LP in full this year — including a stop in Arlington.
AT&T Stadium will play host to Bono and his bandmates for the second time in nearly eight years on May 26, when The Joshua Tree tour passes through North Texas.
The Lumineers will open.
Tickets, ranging in price from $35 to $280, go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 via Ticketmaster.
The tour begins May 12 in Vancouver, and concludes Aug. 1 in Brussels, Belgium. U2 will also make its first-ever appearance at a U.S. music festival, appearing at Bonnaroo in June.
“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years — it’s quite an opera,” Bono said in a statement. “A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization — all the greats. ... I’ve sung some of these songs a lot ... but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are ... it’s gonna be a great night.”