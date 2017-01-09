Home  >  Music

Soundcheck

Your backstage pass to the DFW music scene and beyond.

U2 bringing ‘Joshua Tree’ tour to AT&T Stadium

By Preston Jones

dfw.com

Posted 7:07am on Monday, Jan. 09, 2017

To mark the 30th anniversary of its breakthrough The Joshua Tree album, U2 is touring the world and playing the 1987 LP in full this year — including a stop in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium will play host to Bono and his bandmates for the second time in nearly eight years on May 26, when The Joshua Tree tour passes through North Texas.

The Lumineers will open.

Tickets, ranging in price from $35 to $280, go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 via Ticketmaster.

The tour begins May 12 in Vancouver, and concludes Aug. 1 in Brussels, Belgium. U2 will also make its first-ever appearance at a U.S. music festival, appearing at Bonnaroo in June.

“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years — it’s quite an opera,” Bono said in a statement. “A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization — all the greats. ... I’ve sung some of these songs a lot ... but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are ... it’s gonna be a great night.”

Preston Jones: 817-390-7713, @prestonjones



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me
loading...

Recently reviewed

More Music Reviews »

loading...