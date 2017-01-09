Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Group seeks sculpture honoring snowboard company founder

The Associated Press

Posted 4:53am on Monday, Jan. 09, 2017

LONDONDERRY, Vt. A historical group in Vermont is trying to raise more than $1 million to install a 30-foot-long cast-bronze sculpture honoring the founder of a snowboard company.

Sculptor Jason Dreweck tells Vermont Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2iUJH8H ) Jake Burton Carpenter and others built the first 300 or so snowboards produced by Burton Snowboards in Londonderry.

The company's first snowboard factory burned down a few years ago.

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society says it wants to install a sculpture telling people of the site's historical significance.

Dreweck says they want to acknowledge what he calls the "innovation" and "progression" of snowboarding. He says the sport's growth from a tiny barn in Vermont to the Olympics is something worth recognizing.

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net



