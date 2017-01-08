Burgers and bobbleheads with the Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS -- It was a busy week for the Dallas Mavericks as they hosted the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks in a matter of five nights at American Airlines Center.
Following a win over the Wizards on Tuesday night, the Mavs fell to the Suns and Hawks, but the action on the court was only a small part of the busy week that included a new burger at the AAC, a limited edition bobblehead giveaway and the return of the greatest center in Mavs history.
Harrison Barnes All-Star Burger
The Mavs may have taken some flack for giving Harrison Barnes a max contract of $94 million over four years in the off-season, but the former Golden State Warriors forward has lived up to their expectations in averaging 20.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.
Coinciding with the 2017 Mavs All-Star Voting presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, the Mavs released the new Harrison Barnes All-Star Burger this week.
This is the latest addition to the monthly American Airlines Center specialty burgers where executive chef Mark Mabry teams up with a player from either the Mavs or Stars. Barnes' burger is a grilled 1/3 pound burger, pepper jack-pickled jalapeno cheese spread, Cajun spice aioli, lettuce and vine ripened tomatoes on a corn dusted brioche served with french fries.
The Harrison Barnes All-Star Burger will be available during the month of January and is $12.
Deron Williams Bobblehead
The Mavs are having 12 nights this season where they are giving away the limited edition bobbleheads to the first 5,000 fans to arrive on that night.
Prior to the Mavs hosting the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening, the fans who arrived early got the Deron Williams Bobblehead, the third to be given away this year, following Harrison Barnes and Devin Harris.
Next up is Salah Mejri on Jan. 22 when Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Lakers.
For the full list of the remaining Mavs bobblehead giveaways, including Dirk Nowitzki on March 10, visit mavs.com.
Tyson Chandler returns
The greatest center in Dallas Mavericks history was in town this week as the Phoenix Suns took on the Mavs on Thursday night.
Chandler was the final piece of the championship puzzle in 2011 when the Mavs beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
He received a huge ovation from the Mavs fans when the starting lineups were announced and would go on to grab 18 rebounds on the evening as the Suns topped the Mavs 102-95.
Winter Warm Up Drive
As part of the "Dallas Mavericks Season of Giving," the Mavs partnered with Raising Canes and FOX Sports Southwest to ask fans to donate new and gently used coats, blankets and other winter items for families in need for the Winter Warm Up.
On Friday afternoon, as the DFW area was experiencing its first snowfall of the year, Mavs center A.J. Hammons was on hand to help deliver the items to Dallas LIFE, a homeless shelter providing food, shelter, clothing, education and recovery programs for individuals to find a path out of homelessness.
The Mavs next home game is Jan. 18 when they host Karl Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game has been moved up to a 1 p.m. tipoff with the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers NFC Divisional playoff game at 3:40 p.m. that afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
