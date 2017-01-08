Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sits due to illness

By ANDREW GRUMAN

Associated Press

Posted 12:33pm on Sunday, Jan. 08, 2017

MILWAUKEE Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing Sunday's game against the Washington Wizard because of an illness.

Mirza Teletovic was expected to start in Antetokounmpo's place, with Michael Beasley playing a bigger role off the bench.

Antetokounmpo, who practiced Saturday, has played in all 35 games for the Bucks this season and has missed just three over the last two seasons.

"He's just sick," coach Jason Kidd said. "Next guy up. We have plenty of guys, so it is the next one up."

The 22-year-old Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.



