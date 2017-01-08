5 chosen for induction into Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. Five authors have been chosen for induction into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame.
The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2i2E0kU ) reports a ceremony will be held Feb. 2 at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning in Lexington.
The inductees include best-seller author Barbara Kingsolver and author and poet Gayl Jones. Three deceased writers also are on the list: Irvin Shrewsbury Cobb, Alfred Bertram Guthrie Jr. and Joseph Seamon Cotter.
The inductions will bring the hall to 29 members. The Carnegie Center created the Hall of Fame in 2013 to bring attention to the state's rich literary heritage.