Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Longtime actress Francine York dies at 80

The Associated Press

Posted 11:03am on Saturday, Jan. 07, 2017

LOS ANGELES Francine York, a statuesque actress who appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies in a decades-long career, has died. She was 80.

Her friend, Pepper Jay, says York died Friday at a Los Angeles hospital after a battle with cancer.

The 5-foot-8 York was a model and showgirl before starting a Hollywood career that included more than two dozen movies and a slew of TV shows, from "Bewitched" to "The Mindy Project."

She played the moll of a supervillain called the Bookworm in the 1960s "Batman" series and a blackmailer on "Days of Our Lives" in 1978.

In the movies, York was the mother-in-law of Nicolas Cage in "The Family Man" and led female assassins in "The Doll Squad," a 1970s film that may have inspired TV's "Charlie's Angels."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me