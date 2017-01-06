‘Same Kind of Different as Me’ release pushed to October

Same Kind of Different As Me, the film based on the bestseller about the late Fort Worth homeless man Denver Moore and international art dealer Ron Hall and his wife, Deborah, who befriended him, has been pushed back from its Feb. 7 release date to Oct. 12. The film, starring Djimon Hounsou, Renee Zellwegger, Greg Kinnear, and Jon Voight, also is no longer being distributed by Paramount and is now being handled by Pure Flix.
This isn’t the first time Same Kind of Different As Me has been rescheduled. It was originally set to land in theaters on April 29, 2016. It’s generally not a good sign when a film’s release is repeatedly delayed.
However, it might find a better home at Pure Flix, a distributor of faith-based films, rather than with broader-based Paramount. According to Deadline.com, it will now be released the same week as The Mountain Between Us starring Idris Elba, The War with Grandpa starring Robert DeNiro, and Geostorm with Gerard Butler.
When the trailer for Same Kind of Different As Me dropped last summer, it briefly burned brightly on the Internet as a topic since many found it heavy-handed, patronizing, racist as well as badly acted and couldn’t resist taking to social media to trash it. Stuart Heritage from the Guardian wrote, “I hate this film so much. I want to set it on fire. I want to kick it to splinters in front of its crying children. I want to drown it in a bucket of horse diarrhoea. This is the worst, most offensive thing I have ever seen.”
However, not everyone was so negative. Kevin Ott, writing for the Rockingodshouse.com site, said, “ Same Kind of Different As Me, is yet another answer to prayer and another addition to the list of top-notch films that tackle faith themes in authentic, inspiring, and entertaining ways.”