Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Beat poet David Meltzer dead at age 79

The Associated Press

Posted 8:03pm on Friday, Jan. 06, 2017

OAKLAND, California Beat poet and musician David Meltzer has died. He was 79.

Meltzer died last Saturday after suffering a stroke. His wife, Julie Rogers, says he died at their home in Oakland.

Meltzer appeared in an influential anthology in his early 20s and went on to complete more than 50 books.

A longtime Bay Area resident, Meltzer began writing as a child and attracted wider attention when he was featured along with such acclaimed contemporaries as Allen Ginsberg and John Ashbery in "The New American Poetry 1945-1960." His books included "Ragas" and "Luna" to such recent publications as "When I Was a Poet" and "Two-Way-Mirror."

Meltzer is survived by Rogers and by four children from a previous marriage: Amanda, Jennifer, Margaret and Adam.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me