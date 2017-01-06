Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Newlands Heights in Reno makes national historic register

The Associated Press

Posted 6:53pm on Friday, Jan. 06, 2017

RENO, Nev. A Reno neighborhood that for more than 70 years served as one the city's most prominent and desirable neighborhoods has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Nevada State Historic Preservation office said Friday the Newlands Heights Historic District on the bluffs south of the Truckee River becomes the second in the city recognized for its historical and architectural importance.

The University of Nevada Reno Historic District made the register in 1987.

The Newlands neighborhood is noted for big homes, curving roads, community park space, forested streetscapes, and landscaped private gardens and front yards.

Its heyday marked Reno's early suburban development before the 1960s, when streetcar and pedestrian-based neighborhoods spread outward toward automobile-centered suburbs.



